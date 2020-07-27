Australia's Westpac gives regulator updated transaction info

July 28 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX said it gave updated information on more than 500,000 threshold transactions to Australia's financial crime regulator it had not reported or were incomplete amid allegations it enabled millions of illegal payments.

But Australia's second-biggest lender said on Tuesday not all of the transactions of A$10,000 or more it provided the regulator may have breached anti-money laundering laws.

Westpac is alleged to have enabled millions of illegal payments including between known child sex offenders.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

