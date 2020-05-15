WBC

Australia's Westpac files defence in money-laundering case

Australia's second largest bank Westpac Banking Corp on Friday said it has filed its defence in a case where it is accused of 23 million alleged breaches of anti-money laundering laws.

The lender said in a statement it accepted the gravity of the issues the regulator AUSTRAC had raised in its claim, adding that it had made a large number of admissions in its response.

