Australia's Westpac files defence in money-laundering case

May 15 (Reuters) - Australia's second largest bank Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX on Friday said it has filed its defence in a case where it is accused of 23 million alleged breaches of anti-money laundering laws.

The lender said in a statement it accepted the gravity of the issues the regulator AUSTRAC had raised in its claim, adding that it had made a large number of admissions in its response.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

