Australia's Westpac faces Goldman cut as money-laundering scandal rocks bank

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N cut its target price for Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX as Australia's second-biggest bank faces the country's biggest money laundering scandal.

Earlier this week, financial crime watchdog AUSTRAC accused the banking giant of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws, drawing sharp criticism from various corners in the country, including the prime minister.

Goldman lowered its 12-month price target by 10% to A$25.58.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

