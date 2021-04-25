Australia's Westpac expects first-half profit reduced by $218.4 mln
Adds breakup of items affecting profit, background
April 26 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX said on Monday it expects first-half cash earnings to be A$282 million ($218.38 million) lower due to additional provisions for customer remediation, write-downs as well as costs and losses associated with recent deals.
Australia's second-largest bank is set to report its first-half results on May 3.
Around A$220 million is being set aside for customer remediation, A$113 million as an accounting loss on the sale of its pacific business, A$56 million as costs to end its relationship with IOOF Holdings IFL.AX and around A$200 million more toward write-downs.
However, a A$288 million net gain on the bank's investment in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global COIN.O, which recently listed in the United States, and a stake sale in buy-now-pay-later firm Zip Co Ltd Z1P.AX offset the half's profit hit.
Last year, Westpac had taken large write-downs, mainly to account for expected loan losses from the COVID-19 crisis, and posted cash earnings of A$993 million. The bank also opted to not pay an interim dividend.
Westpac has said it hopes to return to paying "consistent" dividends going forward.
Westpac shares have surged 30% this year, outperforming Australia's other three major banks, as it sells non-core assets and looks to turn the page on the reputational hit it took for enabling millions of illicit payments, including to people exploiting children, that resulted in a record A$1.3 billion fine.
($1 = 1.2913 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryCOIN
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- CureVac's shot ready in Europe by May- head of Italy's medicines regulator
- Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless - WSJ
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources