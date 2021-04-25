Australia's Westpac expects first-half profit hit of $218.4 mln

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Westpac Banking Corp said on Monday it expects first-half cash earnings to be A$282 million ($218.38 million) lower due to additional provisions for customer remediation, write-downs as well as costs and losses associated with recent deals.

Australia's second-largest bank is set to report its first-half results on May 3.

($1 = 1.2913 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

