Australia's Westpac expects first-half profit hit of $218.4 mln

April 26 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX said on Monday it expects first-half cash earnings to be A$282 million ($218.38 million) lower due to additional provisions for customer remediation, write-downs as well as costs and losses associated with recent deals.

Australia's second-largest bank is set to report its first-half results on May 3.

($1 = 1.2913 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

