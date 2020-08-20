Australia's Westpac divests vendor finance business to U.S. firm

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX on Friday agreed to sell its vendor finance business to a U.S. private equity firm, potentially transferring about A$500 million ($359.80 million) worth of customer loans.

The business, which supports third parties to fund small-scale equipment finance loans, would be sold to Angle Finance, a portfolio company of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P, Westpac said in a statement.

The lender did not specify the value of the deal, but said it expects a small accounting loss on the sale.

($1 = 1.3897 Australian dollars)

