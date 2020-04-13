Australia's Westpac braces for lower H1 earnings as coronavirus credit losses loom

April 14 (Reuters) - Australia's No. 2 lender Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX said on Tuesday it expects lower cash earnings for the first-half due to asset write-downs and impairment provisions, as it braces for higher credit losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Excluding the yet-to-be finalised impairment provisions due to credit losses, Westpac said it expects other new and increased provisions and asset write-downs totalling around A$1.43 billion ($912.48 million) after tax for the first-half.

($1 = 1.5672 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.