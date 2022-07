July 27 (Reuters) - Australia's second-biggest lender Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX said on Wednesday that it would entirely shift to renewable electricity for its own operations by 2025.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.