Australia's Westpac appoints insider King as CEO

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's Westpac Banking Corp appointed insider Peter King as its chief executive officer on Thursday.

April 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX appointed insider Peter King as its chief executive officer on Thursday.

King, who has been serving as interim CEO, will stay in the role for two years, Westpac said.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters