Australia's Westpac appoints insider King as CEO

April 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX appointed insider Peter King as its chief executive officer on Thursday.

King, who has been serving as interim CEO, will stay in the role for two years, Westpac said.

