Australia's Wesfarmers to sell 5.2% stake in Coles amid coronavirus uncertainty

March 30 (Reuters) - Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd WES.AX on Monday said it would sell a 5.2% stake in Coles Group COL.AX in a bid to retain a more flexible balance sheet amid uncertainty posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Managing Director Rob Scott said the "significant and unprecedented events of the past few weeks have highlighted the importance of balance sheet flexibility to support the Group in a range of economic circumstances."

As a result of the company's holding in the country's No. 2 grocery chain falling below 10%, Wesfarmers will no longer have the right to nominate a director to the Coles board, it said.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.