Australia's Wesfarmers to sell 5.2% stake in Coles amid coronavirus uncertainty

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd on Monday said it would sell a 5.2% stake in Coles Group in a bid to retain a more flexible balance sheet amid uncertainty posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

March 30 (Reuters) - Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd WES.AX on Monday said it would sell a 5.2% stake in Coles Group COL.AX in a bid to retain a more flexible balance sheet amid uncertainty posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Managing Director Rob Scott said the "significant and unprecedented events of the past few weeks have highlighted the importance of balance sheet flexibility to support the Group in a range of economic circumstances."

As a result of the company's holding in the country's No. 2 grocery chain falling below 10%, Wesfarmers will no longer have the right to nominate a director to the Coles board, it said.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More