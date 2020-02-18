Australia's Wesfarmers to sell 4.9% stake in Coles

Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd said on Tuesday it will sell 4.9% of Coles Group, the supermarket chain it spun off in 2018.

Retail conglomerate Westfarmers will keep a 10.1% minority stake and reserve its right to nominate a director to Coles' board.

