News & Insights

Oil
WES

Australia's Wesfarmers to merge discount stores Kmart and Target

July 25, 2023 — 12:41 am EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Updates with details, background in paragraphs 2-8

July 25 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers WES.AX said on Tuesday it will merge the business units of its budget department store Kmart and discount retailer Target as the group attempts to reduce losses amid persistently high inflation.

The operations of the two flagship brands would be combined into one entity as market conditions worsen while customers battle a rising cost-of-living crisis.

"The announcements are an internal reorganisation of our support offices and there is no impact to the Kmart or Target stores," Kmart Group Managing Director Ian Bailey said in an email to Reuters.

The Wesfarmers retail business delivers around A$9.6 billion ($6.49 billion) in annual revenue across the entities with the organisational restructure aimed to beef up operational performance.

The two brands would remain separate consumer-facing businesses with no impact on retail floor staff and only a "handful of redundancies", Bailey said in an interview with the Australian Financial Review. "We will end up with more jobs in the business a year from now."

Wesfarmers, which owns the brands alongside hardware behemoth Bunnings, Priceline, and Officeworks, announced the news to its staff on Monday with AFR reporting it publicly later in the day.

Behind the scenes, Kmart CEO John Gualtieri will run the combined Kmart and Target stores day-to-day, according to the AFR report.

($1 = 1.4786 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WES
TGT
SHLDQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.