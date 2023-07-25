Australia's Wesfarmers to combine Kmart and Target units

Corrects typo in headline

July 25 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers WES.AX said on Tuesday it would merge the business units of its budget department store Kmart and struggling discount retailer Target as the group looks to reduce losses amid persistently high inflation.

