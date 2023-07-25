News & Insights

Oil
WES

Australia's Wesfarmers to combine Kmart and Target units

July 25, 2023 — 12:01 am EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Corrects typo in headline

July 25 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers WES.AX said on Tuesday it would merge the business units of its budget department store Kmart and struggling discount retailer Target as the group looks to reduce losses amid persistently high inflation.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WES

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.