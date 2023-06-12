Australia's Wesfarmers to buy telehealth firm for about $91 mln

Adds details of deal in paragraphs 2 and 4, quote in paragraph 3, Bailador's stake sale in paragraph 5

June 13 (Reuters) - Australian retail giant Wesfarmers WES.AX said on Tuesday it would acquire telehealth business InstantScripts for about A$135 million ($91.17 million) to expand its presence in the digital healthcare sector.

InstantScripts, one of Australia's top medical clinics, will subsequently be a part of Wesfarmers' health division. Wesfarmers will buy the business via its unit Australian Pharmaceutical Industries.

"The proposed acquisition would add a substantial presence in the growing telehealth sector to the division, aligning with its broader focus on digital health," Wesfarmers Health Managing Director Emily Amos said in a statement.

Richard Skimin, the chief operating officer of InstantScripts, will lead the business under a new ownership structure, Wesfarmers said.

In a separate statement, fund operator Bailador Technology BTI.AX said it would exit InstantScripts, realising A$52 million in cash.

($1 = 1.4808 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

