News & Insights

Oil
WES

Australia's Wesfarmers to buy telehealth firm for about $91 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

June 12, 2023 — 08:11 pm EDT

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Adds details of deal in paragraphs 2 and 4, quote in paragraph 3, Bailador's stake sale in paragraph 5

June 13 (Reuters) - Australian retail giant Wesfarmers WES.AX said on Tuesday it would acquire telehealth business InstantScripts for about A$135 million ($91.17 million) to expand its presence in the digital healthcare sector.

InstantScripts, one of Australia's top medical clinics, will subsequently be a part of Wesfarmers' health division. Wesfarmers will buy the business via its unit Australian Pharmaceutical Industries.

"The proposed acquisition would add a substantial presence in the growing telehealth sector to the division, aligning with its broader focus on digital health," Wesfarmers Health Managing Director Emily Amos said in a statement.

Richard Skimin, the chief operating officer of InstantScripts, will lead the business under a new ownership structure, Wesfarmers said.

In a separate statement, fund operator Bailador Technology BTI.AX said it would exit InstantScripts, realising A$52 million in cash.

($1 = 1.4808 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WES
BTI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.