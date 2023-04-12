WES

Australia's Wesfarmers sells remaining stake in Coles Group

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

April 12, 2023 — 05:25 am EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

April 12 (Reuters) - Australian retailer Wesfarmers Ltd WES.AX said on Wednesday it has sold its remaining 2.8% stake in supermarket chain Coles Group COL.AX.

The company did not disclose the price at which the stake was sold, but local media reports peg the deal value at A$688 million ($457.93 million), or A$18.50 per share.

Reuters could not independently verify the offer value, and Wesfarmers did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

Wesfarmers, which spun off Coles in late 2018, has been gradually reducing its shareholding in the supermarket chain.

Both the companies will continue their customer loyalty program Flybuys, retaining a 50% interest each in the joint venture.

($1 = 1.5024 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Devika Syamnath)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WES

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.