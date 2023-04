April 12 (Reuters) - Australian retailer Wesfarmers Ltd WES.AX said on Wednesday it has sold all of its remaining 2.8% stake in supermarket chain Coles Group COL.AX.

The company did not disclose the total worth of the divestment.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.