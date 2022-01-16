WES

Australia's Wesfarmers sees weak first-half profit due to coronavirus curbs

Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd on Monday said it expects to report first-half net profit after tax between A$1.18 billion ($851.72 million) and A$1.24 billion, a drop from last year's A$1.41 billion hurt by coronavirus-induced restrictions. ($1 = 1.3854 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft) ((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar;)) nL1N2TW0HI

