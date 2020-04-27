WES

Australia's Wesfarmers says sales at Kmart and Target stores down in recent weeks

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published

Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd said on Tuesday that in-store sales had fallen in recent weeks at both its discount department stores, Kmart and to a larger extent, Target, as the coronavirus outbreak kept shoppers indoors.

April 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd WES.AX said on Tuesday that in-store sales had fallen in recent weeks at both its discount department stores, Kmart and to a larger extent, Target, as the coronavirus outbreak kept shoppers indoors.

While sales growth across the third-quarter at both operations was largely in-line with what was seen in the first-half, momentum at Kmart had recently moderated while Target's sales faced a significant decline, the conglomerate said.

"Given the high degree of fixed occupancy costs, a sustained decline in sales momentum will have a material impact on the profitability of Kmart and Target," Wesfarmers added.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WES

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters