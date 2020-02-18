Australia's Wesfarmers posts near 6% rise in HY profit

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd WES.AX on Wednesday reported a 5.7% rise in first-half profit, as strong sales at its hardware retail business helped it weather tough consumer spending conditions from the devastating season of bushfires.

Excluding impact from a new accounting standard, the company reported net profit after tax from continuing operations of A$1.14 billion ($762.32 million) for the six months to December, compared with A$1.08 billion it reported a year ago.

Revenue from continuing operations for the period rose 6% to A$15.25 billion.

($1 = 1.4954 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

