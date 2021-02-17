WES

Australia's Wesfarmers posts 25% rise in half-year profit

Contributors
Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Soumyajit Saha Reuters
Published

Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd on Thursday posted a 25% rise in half-year profit due to strong demand across its retail businesses as consumers took on more home-related projects.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd WES.AX on Thursday posted a 25% rise in half-year profit due to strong demand across its retail businesses as consumers took on more home-related projects.

Net profit after tax from continuing operations for six months rose to A$1.41 billion ($1.09 billion) from A$1.13 billion a year earlier, ahead of a Goldman Sachs consensus estimate of A$1.27 billion.

The company declared an interim dividend of 88 cents per share, up from 75 cents per share last year.

($1 = 1.2907 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta and Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WES

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters