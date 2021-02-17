Australia's Wesfarmers posts 25% rise in half-year profit

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd WES.AX on Thursday posted a 25% rise in half-year profit due to strong demand across its retail businesses as consumers took on more home-related projects.

Net profit after tax from continuing operations for six months rose to A$1.41 billion ($1.09 billion) from A$1.13 billion a year earlier, ahead of a Goldman Sachs consensus estimate of A$1.27 billion.

The company declared an interim dividend of 88 cents per share, up from 75 cents per share last year.

($1 = 1.2907 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta and Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.