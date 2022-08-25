WES

Australia's Wesfarmers posts 2.9% drop in annual profit

Harish Sridharan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN COATES

Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd posted a 2.9% drop in annual profit on Friday, hurt by COVID-driven store closures, sticky supply chain bottlenecks and rising costs.

The company said net profit after tax excluding one-off costs came in at A$2.35 billion ($1.64 billion), compared with A$2.42 billion a year earlier. The figure beat the A$2.22 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.4331 Australian dollars)

