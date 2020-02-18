Australia's Wesfarmers HY profit climbs on hardware chain sales

Contributor
Nikhil Subba Reuters
Published

Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd on Wednesday reported a 5.7% rise in first-half profit, as strong sales in its hardware retail business helped it weather a weakness in consumer spending due to the devastating season of bushfires.

Adds details on Bunnings performance, expenses

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd WES.AX on Wednesday reported a 5.7% rise in first-half profit, as strong sales in its hardware retail business helped it weather a weakness in consumer spending due to the devastating season of bushfires.

Excluding impact from a new accounting standard, the company reported a net profit after tax from continuing operations of A$1.14 billion ($762.32 million) for the six months to December, compared with A$1.08 billion a year earlier.

The Australian bushfires hit consumer sentiment towards the end of 2019, leading to a tough operating environment for retailers, already grappling with weak household spending at a time of stagnating wage growth.

However, the company benefited from a strong performance at its hardware retail chain, Bunnings, which typically accounts for a big portion of its earnings.

The division posted a 3.1% rise in pre-tax earnings to A$961 million for the six months, excluding an impact from the new accounting standard.

Same-store sales at the hardware retail business rose 4.7%, compared with a 4% growth a year earlier, with Wesfarmers saying that its diverse trade customer base helped offset the impact of lower housing construction activity.

Wesfarmers' overall expenses rose to A$13.72 billion for the first-half, largely due to increased investments in technology and new enterprise agreements as the company tackles competition in the retail space.

The retail-to-chemicals conglomerate also said although it was assessing the impact from the coronavirus outbreak, its businesses had not faced a significant impact so far.

Revenue from continuing operations for the half-year rose 6% to A$15.25 billion and the company announced an interim dividend of 75 cents per share for the period.

($1 = 1.4954 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Nikhil.Subba@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Nikhil.Subba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters