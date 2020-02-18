Australia's Wesfarmers HY profit climbs on hardware chain sales

Adds details on Bunnings performance, expenses

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd WES.AX on Wednesday reported a 5.7% rise in first-half profit, as strong sales in its hardware retail business helped it weather a weakness in consumer spending due to the devastating season of bushfires.

Excluding impact from a new accounting standard, the company reported a net profit after tax from continuing operations of A$1.14 billion ($762.32 million) for the six months to December, compared with A$1.08 billion a year earlier.

The Australian bushfires hit consumer sentiment towards the end of 2019, leading to a tough operating environment for retailers, already grappling with weak household spending at a time of stagnating wage growth.

However, the company benefited from a strong performance at its hardware retail chain, Bunnings, which typically accounts for a big portion of its earnings.

The division posted a 3.1% rise in pre-tax earnings to A$961 million for the six months, excluding an impact from the new accounting standard.

Same-store sales at the hardware retail business rose 4.7%, compared with a 4% growth a year earlier, with Wesfarmers saying that its diverse trade customer base helped offset the impact of lower housing construction activity.

Wesfarmers' overall expenses rose to A$13.72 billion for the first-half, largely due to increased investments in technology and new enterprise agreements as the company tackles competition in the retail space.

The retail-to-chemicals conglomerate also said although it was assessing the impact from the coronavirus outbreak, its businesses had not faced a significant impact so far.

Revenue from continuing operations for the half-year rose 6% to A$15.25 billion and the company announced an interim dividend of 75 cents per share for the period.

($1 = 1.4954 Australian dollars)

