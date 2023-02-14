Australia's Wesfarmers half-year profit rises 14%

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd WES.AX posted a 14% rise in first-half profit on Wednesday, helped by robust trading conditions and solid earnings growth in its Kmart Group and commodities business.

Half-year net profit after tax stood at A$1.38 billion ($964.90 million), compared with A$1.21 billion a year earlier. The figure beat analysts' expectation of A$1.37 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.4302 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

