WES

Australia's Wesfarmers half-year profit rises 14%

February 14, 2023 — 04:08 pm EST

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd WES.AX posted a 14% rise in first-half profit on Wednesday, helped by robust trading conditions and solid earnings growth in its Kmart Group and commodities business.

Half-year net profit after tax stood at A$1.38 billion ($964.90 million), compared with A$1.21 billion a year earlier. The figure beat analysts' expectation of A$1.37 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.4302 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WES

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.