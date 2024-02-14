Australia's Wesfarmers first-half profit jumps 3%

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Wesfarmers WES.AX on Thursday posted a 3% rise in half-year profit, boosted by strong performance in its budget department store operator Kmart and hardware business Bunnings.

The retail conglomerate's net profit after tax was A$1.43 billion ($927.93 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$1.38 billion a year earlier. That beat analysts' expectations of A$1.34 billion, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 1.5411 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

