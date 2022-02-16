Australia's Wesfarmers first-half profit declines

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd WES.AX on Thursday posted a 14.2% drop in first-half profit as COVID-19 curbs and related supply chain disruptions hurt its major business divisions.

Half-year net profit after tax from continuing operations stood at A$1.21 billion ($870.8 million), compared with A$1.41 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3895 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Tejaswi Marthi; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

