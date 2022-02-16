WES

Australia's Wesfarmers first-half profit declines

Contributors
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd on Thursday posted a 14.2% drop in first-half profit as COVID-19 curbs and related supply chain disruptions hurt its major business divisions.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd WES.AX on Thursday posted a 14.2% drop in first-half profit as COVID-19 curbs and related supply chain disruptions hurt its major business divisions.

Half-year net profit after tax from continuing operations stood at A$1.21 billion ($870.8 million), compared with A$1.41 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3895 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Tejaswi Marthi; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com; Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WES

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters