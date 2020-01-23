Commodities

Australia's Wesfarmers defers lithium project investment decision by a year

Reuters
Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd has delayed its final investment decision on the Mt Holland lithium project by a year to the first quarter of 2021, it said on Thursday, as it focuses on cost-cutting amid ongoing weakness in metal prices.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

