Australia's Wesfarmers defers lithium project investment decision by a year

Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd has delayed its final investment decision on the Mt Holland lithium project by a year to the first quarter of 2021, it said on Thursday, as it focuses on cost-cutting amid ongoing weakness in metal prices.
