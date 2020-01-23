Commodities

Australia's Wesfarmers defers lithium project investment decision

Contributor
Shruti Sonal Reuters
Published

Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd has delayed its final investment decision on the Mt Holland lithium project by a year to the first quarter of 2021, it said on Thursday, as it focuses on cost-cutting amid weakening prices of the metal.

Adds details on project, background

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd WES.AX has delayed its final investment decision on the Mt Holland lithium project by a year to the first quarter of 2021, it said on Thursday, as it focuses on cost-cutting amid weakening prices of the metal.

The decision follows a review in November of a feasibility study run by Covalent Lithium, a joint venture between Wesfarmers and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA SQMA.SN, one of the world's largest producers of lithium products.

Wesfarmers Managing Director Rob Scott in a statement that the deferral would help to optimise project design, leading to a clearer decision-making process next year.

"Once completed, the project is expected to play an important role in the global lithium hydroxide market, with a long-term outlook that remains attractive," he said.

Australian lithium miners faced severe pressure last year from plummeting prices of the metal, as demand from Chinese customers fell after a cut in the country's electric vehicle subsidies amid Sino-U.S. global trade tensions.

In May last year retail conglomerate Wesfarmers acquired the now de-listed Kidman Resources, deepening its exposure to high-tech minerals, and bought a 50% stake in the Mt Holland project as a part of the acquisition.

Earlier in the day, another Australia-based lithium miner Galaxy Resources GXY.AX said it would scale back operations by about 60% at its flagship Mt Cattlin mine in 2020, focusing on cost reduction.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular