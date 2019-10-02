US Markets

Australia's Webster enters deal for $572 million buyout by Canadian pension manager

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published

Agri company Webster Ltd said on Thursday it signed a binding agreement to be acquired by a Canadian pension investment manager at an enterprise value of about A$854 million ($572.52 million).

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Agri company Webster Ltd WBA.AX said on Thursday it signed a binding agreement to be acquired by a Canadian pension investment manager at an enterprise value of about A$854 million ($572.52 million).

Under the scheme implementation agreement, units of Canada's PSP Investments will acquire all the ordinary and preference shares in Webster that it does not already own, for $2.00 in cash per share. Including the ordinary and preference shares it will buy, the offer price represents an enterprise value of about A$854 million, Webster said in the statement.

($1 = 1.4916 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491689;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular