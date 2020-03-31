Australia's Webjet to raise $170 mln to weather coronavirus impact

April 1 (Reuters) - Australian online travel bookings company Webjet Ltd WEB.AX on Wednesday said it would raise A$275 million ($170 million) to deal with the impact of the coronavirus and government travel restrictions on its business.

Proceeds from the equity raising are expected to be sufficient to provide for the company's operating costs and capital spending until the end of 2020, even assuming severe travel restrictions continue, Webjet said in a statement.

($1 = 1.6348 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

