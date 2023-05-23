News & Insights

Australia's Webjet hits over 3-year high on upbeat annual results

May 23, 2023 — 09:49 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

May 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Webjet Ltd WEB.AX rose 6% on Wednesday, hitting their highest level in more than three years, after the Australian online travel booking company swung to an annual profit and reported a more than two-fold jump in revenue.

The company reported underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of A$134.8 million ($91.43 million) for the 12-month period ended March, versus a loss of A$15 million a year earlier.

The EBITDA was 8% ahead of consensus expectations, according to brokerage Citi.

Annual revenue surged 164% to A$364.4 million, Webjet said, citing strong performance of WebBeds business - a marketplace for travel trade - which contributed A$117.1 million to the EBITDA.

Shares of the Melbourne-based company climbed as much as 6.2% to A$7.750, their highest since Feb. 27, 2020.

The stock was the top gainer in the ASX 200 benchmark index .AXJO, which was down 0.3% by 0104 GMT.

"Stock has rallied into the result, however, we expect this set of numbers should be strong enough to keep the momentum going," analysts at Citi wrote in a note.

The company added that WebBeds bookings and total transaction value for the first seven weeks of fiscal 2024 were more than 35% and 40% higher, respectively.

Still, Webjet flagged that both its business-to-consumer businesses, Webjet OTA and GoSee, continued to be affected by airline capacity constraints and subdued demand.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

