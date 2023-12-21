Australia's Waypoint REIT portfolio valuations show about 5% decline

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Waypoint REIT WPR.AX, which owns fuel and convenience retail properties, said on Friday the book value of its portfolio declined by about 5% for the six months to Dec. 31 2023 from a year earlier.

The company said independent valuations of 85 properties and directors' valuations on 317 properties resulted in a total estimated decline of A$151 million ($102.66 million).

($1 = 1.4708 Australian dollars)

