Australia's Washington H. Soul Pattinson offers $3.05 bln for Milton Corp

Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

June 22 (Reuters) - Australian investment firm Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co Ltd SOL.AX on Tuesday offered to buy its peer Milton Corp MLT.AX for A$4.05 billion ($3.05 billion).

The offer price of A$6 per Milton share is at a 20% premium to the stock's last closing price.

($1 = 1.3263 Australian dollars)

