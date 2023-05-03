Australia's Vulcan Energy launches $72 million capital raise

May 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Vulcan Energy Resources VUL.AX said on Thursday that it has launched a fully underwritten capital raise worth A$109 million ($72.39 million) in an effort to develop its net zero carbon lithium project in Germany.

($1 = 1.5058 Australian dollars)

