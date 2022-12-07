Australia's volatile power market killing competition - watchdog

MELBOURNE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog on Thursday warned that power bills are going up because smaller energy retailers, unable to cope with soaring and volatile wholesale markets, are shutting down, reducing competition.

The report landed just as the government is hunting for ways to cap wholesale gas and coal prices, which have rocketed due to the Ukraine crisis, aiming to finalise a plan before Christmas.

Power competition has dwindled as six retailers have folded since May, while other retailers have encouraged customers to switch providers or refused to take on new customers, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a report.

"High and volatile wholesale electricity spot prices, coupled with high contract prices, reduced access to hedging contracts, impending compensation payments and retail price caps are impacting the financial viability of retailers," the commission said.

It found that the remaining retailers raised offer prices between April and October, increasing the median annual household bill by 23%, or around A$300 a year, "and there are signs this will increase further".

Smaller retailers were hit by the rising costs of managing risk in a highly volatile, soaring market and led some to stop using the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) for hedging contracts or refusing to take on new customers.

The overall impact has led to fewer offers from smaller retailers, leaving households and small businesses less choice for the best power deals below the so-called default market offers allowed in each state.

"With prices expected to remain high, governments and regulators need to ensure policy and regulatory settings around energy affordability continue to evolve to better protect consumers," the commission said.

The report was the latest stemming from an inquiry launched in 2018 into prices and profit margins in the National Electricity Market.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.