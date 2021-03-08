Australia's Vocus agrees to $2.7 bln buyout from Macquarie-led consortium

March 9 (Reuters) - Australian fibre network owner Vocus Group VOC.AX said on Tuesday it had agreed to a A$3.5 billion ($2.68 billion) takeover offer from a consortium comprising of Macquarie's funds and pension fund Aware Super.

Last month, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Holding (MIRA) and Aware Super had agreed to team up for a A$5.50 per share non-binding offer for Vocus.

Shares of Vocus jumped as much as 9% to A$5.450, hitting their highest level since late November 2016.

($1 = 1.3063 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

