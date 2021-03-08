VOC

Australia's Vocus agrees to $2.7 bln buyout from Macquarie-led consortium

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australian fibre network owner Vocus Group said on Tuesday it had agreed to a A$3.5 billion ($2.68 billion) takeover offer from a consortium comprising of Macquarie's funds and pension fund Aware Super.

March 9 (Reuters) - Australian fibre network owner Vocus Group VOC.AX said on Tuesday it had agreed to a A$3.5 billion ($2.68 billion) takeover offer from a consortium comprising of Macquarie's funds and pension fund Aware Super.

Last month, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Holding (MIRA) and Aware Super had agreed to team up for a A$5.50 per share non-binding offer for Vocus.

Shares of Vocus jumped as much as 9% to A$5.450, hitting their highest level since late November 2016.

($1 = 1.3063 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOC

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters