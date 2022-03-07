Australia's Viva Energy to cease purchase of Russian crude oil

Adds detail, comment

March 8 (Reuters) - Viva Energy VEA.AX, one of Australia's two refiners, said on Tuesday it would stop buying Russian crude oil, joining a growing number of companies to sever trade ties with the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

The fuel supplier, which operates in Australia under the Shell SHEL.L brand, said it was "appalled" by the events in Ukraine as Russia continues its incursion into Ukraine.

"Viva Energy sources crude from many different countries, and expects to be able to maintain supplies of crude oil and fuel to support Australia's energy security during these difficult and uncertain times," the company said.

Viva joins a spate of companies limiting, putting on hold, or exiting business activities in Russia following a wave of sanctions imposed on Moscow after the invasion - the biggest on a European state since World War Two.

Shares of the fuel supplier were down 2.5%, trading at their lowest level since Feb. 9, in a muted broader market .AXJO. .AX

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.