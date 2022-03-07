VEA

Australia's Viva Energy to cease purchase of crude oil from Russia

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Sonali Paul

Australian fuel supplier Viva Energy said on Tuesday it would stop purchasing crude oil of Russia origin as a consequence of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

