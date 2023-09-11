News & Insights

Australia's Viva Energy slumps on reports of Vitol stake sale

Credit: REUTERS/Sonali Paul

September 11, 2023 — 10:56 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee and Ayushman Ojha for Reuters

By Rishav Chatterjee and Ayushman Ojha

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Viva Energy VEA.AX dropped on Tuesday and were on track for their worst day in more than three years after media reports emerged over Swiss-based Vitol's potential stake sale in the Australian fuel retailer.

Shares of Viva were one of the top losers in the benchmark index, falling as much as 7.3% to A$2.93 by 0209 GMT. The stock was poised for its worst day since March 2020, if losses hold.

Vitol, a multinational energy and commodity trading company, was considering trimming its equity interest in Viva through a block trade, the Australian Financial Review reported earlier in the day, without specifying how much the company wants to offload.

The Swiss-headquartered giant currently holds a 46% stake worth around $1.44 billion, according to LSEG data.

Viva did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Vitol would tap two investment banks to steer the sell-down, which would see at least A$500 million ($321.30 million) worth of stock offered, according to sources in the AFR report.

"It's yet to be confirmed why Vitol is making such a decision just 5 years after floating their Australian Viva Energy business," said Farhan Badami, analyst at eToro AUS Capital.

"The timing of their decision raises some questions as prices of oil have experienced a notable upswing this month."

Vitol Investment Partnership in 2014 had acquired the downstream operations of Royal Dutch Shell (now known as Shell) in a deal valued at about A$2.9 billion, which it renamed as Viva Energy.

The fuel supplier saw its shares hitting a record high in April after it announced plans to pay A$1.15 billion for On the Run network of stores.

($1 = 1.5562 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee and Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

