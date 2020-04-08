VEA

Australia's Viva Energy slashes 2020 capex guidance, defers buyback

Soumyajit Saha Reuters
Australian oil and gas firm Viva Energy Group Ltd lowered on Thursday its capital expenditure guidance for 2020 and deferred a share buyback citing restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it now expects capital expenditure for the year ended December 31, 2020 to be between A$60 million to A$80 million ($37.24 million to $49.66 million), compared to the prior range of A$140 million to A$160 million.

An on-market share buyback to return proceeds from the company's realised investment in Viva Energy REIT VVR.AX will be delayed, the company added in the statement.

($1 = 1.6111 Australian dollars)

