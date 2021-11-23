Australia's Viva Energy sees fuel demand recovering to pre-COVID levels by 2024

MELBOURNE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australia's Viva Energy VEA.AX, one of two remaining oil refiners in the country, expects fuel demand to return to pre-COVID levels by 2024, its boss said on Wednesday.

"We expect a recovery to pre-COVID levels by 2024," Chief Executive Scott Wyatt told analysts at a strategy briefing.

Viva and its rival Ampol Ltd ALD.AX, operators of Australia's last two refineries, have been hammered by pandemic lockdowns across the country over the past 20 months but are now seeing a rapid recovery in fuel demand with curbs mostly eased and air travel picking up.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

