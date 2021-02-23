VEA

Australia's Viva Energy posts annual loss as pandemic hits demand

Credit: REUTERS/SONALI PAUL

Australian fuel supplier Viva Energy Group on Wednesday reported a full-year loss compared with a profit last year, hurt by a slump in global fuel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Underlying net loss after tax on replacement cost basis, which strips out the impact of crude oil inventory and foreign exchange moves, was A$35.9 million ($28.4 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of A$135.8 million a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2641 Australian dollars)

