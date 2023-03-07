VEA

Australia's Viva Energy Geelong gas terminal project faces delays

Credit: REUTERS/Sonali Paul

March 07, 2023 — 11:07 pm EST

Written by Harshita Swaminathan for Reuters ->

March 8 (Reuters) - Australian oil refiner Viva Energy VEA.AX said on Wednesday the final investment decision for its Geelong gas terminal project may be delayed as a Victoria state minister had requested further information about it.

Victoria's Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny has requested more information about the environmental and cultural heritage impacts of the project before giving the regulatory nod.

