June 7 (Reuters) - Australia's Viva Energy VEA.AX said on Wednesday that a failure of contractor crane at the company's flagship Geelong refinery in Victoria led to a compressor being dropped to the ground on Tuesday afternoon.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)

