Australia's Viva Energy expects lower H1 core profit

Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Australia's Viva Energy Group on Tuesday forecast lower first-half core profit as coronavirus-led curbs eroded fuel demand, and said maintenance at a unit of its Geelong refinery in Victoria would begin a month earlier than scheduled.

Viva expects underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) between A$257.5 million and A$287.5 million on a replacement cost basis for the six months to June 30, compared with A$297.4 million ($205.7 million) last year.

($1 = 1.4459 Australian dollars)

