Australia's Viva Energy expects $15 mln government aid for refinery

April 27 (Reuters) - Australian fuel supplier Viva Energy Group VEA.AX said on Tuesday it expects to receive about A$19.6 million ($15.28 million) to keep its Geelong refinery running, as it reported a 17% drop in first-quarter total output.

Total group output for three months ended March 31 fell to 3,030 million litres (ml) from 3,640 ml last year, hurt by coronavirus-induced lockdowns and border restrictions.

($1 = 1.2825 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

