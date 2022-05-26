VRT

Australia's Virtus Health recommends revised BGH offer after CapVest silence

Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Australian fertility services provider Virtus Health said on Friday it had recommended shareholders to accept the revised A$8.15-per-share offer from minority owner BGH Capital, following no response from rival suitor CapVest on raising its bid.

