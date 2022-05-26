Australia's Virtus Health recommends revised BGH offer after CapVest silence

May 27 (Reuters) - Australian fertility services provider Virtus Health VRT.AX said on Friday it had recommended shareholders to accept the revised A$8.15-per-share offer from minority owner BGH Capital, following no response from rival suitor CapVest on raising its bid.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.