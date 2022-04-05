Australia's Virtus Health receives sweetened offer from PE firm BGH Capital

April 6 (Reuters) - Private equity firm BGH Capital said on Wednesday it had proposed a revised A$8 per share buyout of Australia's Virtus Health VRT.AX after the fertility services provider shunned its previous offer and accepted a sweetened bid from rival bidder CapVest Partners LLP.

