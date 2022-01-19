Australia's Virtus Health receives $439 mln buyout offer from CapVest Partners

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australian healthcare firm Virtus Health Ltd VRT.AX said on Thursday it received a buyout proposal from European private equity firm CapVest Partners for A$608.9 million ($439.56 million).

Virtus Health said that it received the proposal from CapVest to buy 100% of Virtus by way of a scheme of arrangement offering A$7.60 cash per share.

($1 = 1.3852 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.