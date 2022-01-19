VRT

Australia's Virtus Health receives $439 mln buyout offer from CapVest Partners

Australian healthcare firm Virtus Health Ltd said on Thursday it received a buyout proposal from European private equity firm CapVest Partners for A$608.9 million ($439.56 million).

Virtus Health said that it received the proposal from CapVest to buy 100% of Virtus by way of a scheme of arrangement offering A$7.60 cash per share.

($1 = 1.3852 Australian dollars)

