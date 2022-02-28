Australia's Virtus Health gets higher bid from PE firm CapVest Partners

March 1 (Reuters) - Australian healthcare firm Virtus Health VRT.AX said on Tuesday it received a higher non-binding buyout proposal from European private equity firm CapVest Partners, a day after rival bidder BGH Capital raised its offer by about 8%.

CapVest's new offer of A$7.80 per share, higher than its earlier bid of A$7.60 apiece, values Virtus at A$667.2 million ($484 million), outbidding BGH's raised offer of A$7.65 per share.

($1 = 1.3774 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

