Australia's Virtus Health gets higher bid from PE firm CapVest Partners

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australian healthcare firm Virtus Health said on Tuesday it received a higher non-binding buyout proposal from European private equity firm CapVest Partners, a day after rival bidder BGH Capital raised its offer by about 8%.

CapVest's new offer of A$7.80 per share, higher than its earlier bid of A$7.60 apiece, values Virtus at A$667.2 million ($484 million), outbidding BGH's raised offer of A$7.65 per share.

($1 = 1.3774 Australian dollars)

