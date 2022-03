March 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Virtus Health Ltd VRT.AX said on Monday it had accepted a sweetened takeover bid by CapVest Partners LLP at the offer price of A$8.25 per share.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.